Britain beats Japan 10-3 to win Olympic women’s curling gold

Eve Muirhead led Great Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal — the first for the sport’s homeland since 2002 — pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan.
One day after the British men took silver, losing to Sweden in the final, the women picked up two points in the first end and controlled the scoreboard from there. They essentially clinched it in the seventh after Japanese skip Satsuki Fujisawa failed to keep her last stone in the scoring area.
That left just one red Japanese rock and three yellow British ones in the house. Muirhead easily picked off the Japan's lone stone and scored four to take an 8-2 lead, bringing the biggest cheer yet from the British fans in the crowd.
Japan could only manage one point in the eighth. When Muirhead tallied two in the ninth, Fujisawa slid over to bump fists and concede. Another roar arose from the crowd, which included the men’s silver medalists.
It was the most lopsided women's final in Olympic history.
Muirhead, who also won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, was paired this time with Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff — a team that was put together only in November for a last-chance Olympic qualifier after the British stumbled at the world championships and failed to earn a spot in Beijing.
It was the second straight medal for the Japanese team of Fujisawa, Chinami Yoshida, Yumi Suzuki and Yurika Yoshida, who took bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The Swedish women won bronze on Saturday night, beating Switzerland.
Both teams in the final had completed the round-robin — and perhaps their Olympics — when Sweden beat South Korea in the final match of the round-robin to create a three-way tie for the last two playoff spots.
It was settled by the second tiebreaker: the distance from the button in a pregame, two-throw challenge. Britain and Japan finished eighth and ninth in the 10-team field to edge Canada, which was 10th.
Women’s curling was a demonstration sport at the 1998 Nagano Games and made its official debut at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. Rhona Martin won the inaugural gold with a last-shot draw to the button, known in Britain — and especially Scotland, where the sport and all the British curlers were born — as the “Stone of Destiny.”
But since then, the country has only made one appearance each on the men’s and women’s podiums, with Muirhead winning bronze alongside three different teammates in 2014.
Britain scored two in the first and took a 3-1 lead in the fourth with one point. Muirhead stole a point in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead into the break.
Japan got one in the sixth, missing a chance at two. Then, in the seventh, Fujisawa attempted a fairly routine hit-and-stick with her last stone that would have left two Japanese stones in the scoring area and made it difficult for Britain to eliminate them both with its last rock.
Fujisawa made the hit but rolled the shooter out of the house. Muirhead easily picked off the lone Japanese rock, leaving four of Britain's on target.
CLJF
More like a gold medal for Scotland, the real home of curling.
TokyoLiving
Well done Girls, congratulations for the silver..
Rising the name of Japan in Curling..
Go Japan!!..
mixed_cocktail
Painful to see Yoshida break down during the most important game of her life and throw miss after miss, but this Britain today would have been very difficult to beat regardless.
Congrats on the medals!
Zoroto
What am I missing here? Is there some pertinent info that should be in the article?
So if I fail to earn a spot and put together a new team, I can still go? How does that work?
Zoroto
The better team won today. Both C. Yoshida and Fujisawa made some big mistakes. When your last 2 throwers don't perform, this is the result. I guess they left it all on the ice against Switzerland when they were essentially perfect.
Great job, though!
itsonlyrocknroll
CLJF, as a matter of Interest where do you think the cost for team GB £28 million investment for this 2022 Beijing games came from, it did not come from the Scottish Government that could barely cobble together £2 million to save rinks from closure due to lockdown restrictions in place across Scotland.
It has been the British tax payers that has been indirectly provided the investment funding.
Random
Well done, ladies! A couple days ago you thought you were going home empty, and now you have the Silver. Fujisawa’s 3-point, 2 stone takeout on the last throw against Denmark was the best play of the tournament.
BurakuminDes
@ CLJF - Tough crowd here! It is the regular Scotland national team, who, along with the mens team, compete as "Team GB" in only the Olympics.
Well done to them all and the Japanese ladies.
Sven Asai
Silver is also great, congratulations to the Japanese curling team. Next time they will go for gold and surely get it, because they usually just can play wonderful curling. What was going quite a bit wrong today is, that they persistently forgot where every of the countable points is made, only in the house. The UK team has mastered this and strictly played such way, while the Japanese team a little bit stubbornly made too many beautiful guard stone decorations without any real need, even still while the score was already in favor for the UK team. Those guard stones neither count nor are they any significant obstacle for such good opponents who also can play wonderful and have made it to the final.
Ascissor
To paraphrase Burns
But pith and power, till my last hour,
I'll mak this declaration;
We're bought and sold for Team GB gold-
Such a parcel of curlers in a nation!