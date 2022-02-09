Deja vu as U.S. ski star Shiffrin slides out of Olympic slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin, pictured after sliding out of the giant slalom, also failed to finish the slalom at the Beijing Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin said she felt "awful" after the American ski star's Beijing Olympics campaign went from bad to worse on Wednesday when she slid out of the slalom.

Shiffrin was one of the big favourites in the event but managed just two gates before skiing out, two days after she made a shock exit from the giant slalom.

Shiffrin went into Wednesday's race in the shortest technical event as a four-time world slalom champion and gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

But after sliding wide on the turn, making it difficult to re-align quickly enough for the next gate, Shiffrin immediately skied to the side of the course and plonked herself down, head in hands.

"I was pushing out of the start. I had full intentions of skiing as hard as I could," said the double Olympic gold medallist from previous Games.

"I slipped up a little bit on one turn and I just didn't give myself room to make any kind of error like that. I was planning to go on the most aggressive line, the most challenging line to ski.

"But I also know it's the fastest. I didn't make it past five gates, so I guess that's what happened."

She said she felt "pretty awful", although she added: "But it won't feel awful for ever. I just feel pretty low right now."

Shiffrin will compete in three more events in Beijing, with the super-G on Friday, followed by the downhill on Monday and the nordic combined on February 17.

© 2022 AFP