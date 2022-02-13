Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Heavy snow fell in Beijing on Sunday Photo: AFP
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Heavy snowfall holds up Gu gold medal charge at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China

Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu's bid for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games was held up Sunday when women's freeski slopestyle qualification was postponed because of heavy snow.

Elsewhere at the Games, the second of three training runs for the women's downhill was cancelled.

Freestyle skier Gu, who won the women's Big Air title in her Olympic debut last week, is competing in the freeski slopestyle and halfpipe events in Zhangjiakou, about 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing.

There was no official word on when slopestyle qualification would be rescheduled to.

It was originally set to start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but was pushed back two hours before being postponed for the day as snow fell down.

The final is currently set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The training run for women's downhill skiing at the National Alpine Skiing centre in Yanqing, north of Beijing, had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organizers have decided to cancel today's women's downhill training," it was announced.

It had been due to be held between the two legs of a medal event, the men's giant slalom.

The first run of the giant slalom did go ahead.

Female racers have a third training run scheduled for Monday, with the downhill proper due on Tuesday.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

