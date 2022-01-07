Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korea has told China it could not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics because of the coronavirus and 'hostile forces' Photo: AFP/File
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Suspended North Korea says U.S. boycott of Beijing 'insult' to Olympic spirit

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea has slammed the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of February's Beijing Winter Games, state media reported Friday, describing it as an "insult" to the Olympic spirit.

Washington and some of its allies have announced a diplomatic boycott, citing China's human rights record, in a decision that incensed Beijing.

China is the main ally and economic benefactor of impoverished North Korea, which is suspended from competing in the Chinese capital.

North Korean Olympic and sports bodies criticized the boycott in a letter to their Chinese counterparts, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics," the letter said, according to KCNA.

Their moves are "an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter".

North Korea stayed away from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games last year, refusing to send its athletes over COVID concerns.

The International Olympic Committee punished it for the no-show with a suspension that meant it could not participate in the Beijing Winter Games.

Despite being barred, the letter painted the nation's absence as the result of the pandemic and "hostile forces".

The KCNA report did not identify the "hostile forces" and there was no mention of the IOC suspension.

The IOC said in September, when it announced the punishment, that Pyongyang had rejected all coronavirus safety proposals including the provision of vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

North Korea imposed a rigid COVID blockade -- among the strictest in the world -- in the early days of the pandemic and has not eased it.

The country's absence from Beijing marks a huge shift from the last Winter Games, in South Korea, where it had the attention of the world.

Leader Kim Jong Un's sister attended Pyeongchang 2018 as his envoy in a blaze of publicity and South Korean President Moon Jae-in seized the opportunity to broker talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo