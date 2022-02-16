Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing Olympics Biathlon
From left, Sturla Holm Laegreid, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway pose after their first place finish during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay

By MARTHA BELLISLE
ZHANGJIAKOU, China

Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon on Tuesday.

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov, who had been leading the race on the last leg, struggled at that final shooting stop. He used all three of his spare bullets and still needed to complete a penalty lap.

The Norwegians won the race won in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 50.2 seconds, giving Johannes Thingnes Boe his third gold medal and fourth overall at the Beijing Games. Tarjei Boe won his second gold to go along with a silver and a bronze.

Strula Holm Laegreid skied the first leg for Norway.

The Russian team's collapse allowed France to win silver, 27.4 seconds behind Norway. The Russians took bronze, 45.3 seconds behind, after leading for almost all of the race.

Quentin Fillon Maillet skied the last leg for France and also missed a target in the final shooting range, but he was able to complete his set with a spare bullet.

The silver was Fillon Maillet's fifth medal of the Beijing Olympics. He had already won two gold and two silver.

The relay race had been scheduled to start at 5 p.m. but was moved up 2 1/2 hours because of frigid temperatures at the stadium. The cold was expected to drop to minus 20 degrees C (minus 4 degrees F) by 6 p.m., making it dangerous for the athletes to compete.

No Comment
