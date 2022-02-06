Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese players celebrate after a goal against Denmark during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Japan beats Denmark 6-2 to stay unbeaten in women's ice hockey

3 Comments
BEIJING

Japan hammered Denmark 6-2 on Saturday for its second straight win in the Beijing Olympics women's ice hockey tournament, taking a huge step toward a first-ever quarterfinals berth.

Japan, ranked sixth in the world and appearing in their third straight games, finished clinically against the 11th-ranked Olympic debutant at Wukesong Sports Centre as they moved top of the five-nation Group B from which the top three teams will advance.

"It was a game that gives one the feeling that we've developed," Japan head coach Yuji Iizuka said, whose team is now in good position to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the Olympics.

Two days after beating Sweden 3-1, Japan could have gone behind soon after the drop when Josefine Persson put the puck between a Japanese defender's legs before her close-range shot was stopped by Japan goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto.

But Japan grew into the game with multiple attempts saved before Hikaru Yamashita finally broke the Danes' resistance near the 11-minute mark, the 21-year-old streaking across goalie Cassandra Repstock-Romme on a breakout before calmly threading in her shot from close range.

The goal opened the floodgates as Haruka Toko doubled the lead two minutes later, breaking clear down the left and scoring through the five-hole.

Two days after scoring the winner against Sweden, Rui Ukita made it 3-0 a minute later as she also scored on a counter, crisply moving to her right in a one-on-one with Repstock-Romme to score. The goalie was pulled immediately after.

Ayaka Toko scored a superb fourth three minutes into the second period following a pass from her younger sister Haruka, finding the left top corner with a shot from distance to make it four.

Mia Bau got one back for Denmark 10 minutes into the second period with a shot from the left crossing the line at the near post, but Japan restored its four-goal cushion just before the second break with a well-controlled effort from Akane Shiga finding top right of the goal.

Haruna Yoneyama buried Japan's sixth from a tight angle nine minutes into the final period and although Josefine Jakobsen squeezed in Denmark's second moments before the final buzzer, the result was clear.

Japan will be back in action against China on Sunday, but Haruka Toko was confident after the first two wins.

"If we are able to play our game from the start, we'll absolutely win," she said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

"If we are able to play our game from the start, we'll absolutely win," 

That's what I call a positive spirit. :D

I would like to be informed if fighting is allowed in the Olympics' ice hockey. I am extremely sensitive and I can't watch the fights on ice hockey. But I am totally ignorant as if it is permitted here.

"It was a game that gives one the feeling that we've developed,"

Endless training is giving its fruits. You reaped sacrifice, you sow success. Kudos!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Best not to build this up too much. They will get crushed when they play either Canada or USA.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would like to be informed if fighting is allowed in the Olympics' ice hockey.

No fighting. In women's hockey, there isn't even body checking allowed.

The Japanese have a good shot at Bronze this time. Amazing considering their level a few Olympics ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo