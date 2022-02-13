Japan leads way with Olympic record in women's speedskating pursuit

Team Japan, lead by Ayano Sato, with Nana Takagi, center, and Miho Takagi, competes in the women's speedskating team pursuit quarterfinals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday.

Japan advanced from the women's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals on Saturday, in Olympic record time as it began its gold medal defense at the Beijing Games.

The three-woman team of Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi and her older sister Nana Takagi set a blistering 2-minute, 53.61-second time at the National Speed Skating Oval, cutting 0.28 second off the trio's record at the Pyeonchang Games four years ago.

Canada and the Netherlands advanced from their quarterfinals with the second and third fastest times, respectively, and will now face off in the semifinals.

The Russian Olympic Committee ranked fourth to set up a final-four showdown with Japan, which is aiming to become the second team to win two straight Olympic gold medals in the event.

Miho Takagi is looking to bounce back from Monday's shock defeat to Ireen Wust over 1,500 meters, with the Dutchwoman also racing this event.

© KYODO