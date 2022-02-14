Japanese trio impress to move into women's snowboard big air final

Reira Iwabuchi of Japan competes during the women's snowboard big air qualifications at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday.

Japan's three high-flying medal hopefuls safely negotiated the women's snowboard big air qualification round at the Beijing Olympics on Monday to progress into the final.

Kokomo Murase, Reira Iwabuchi and Miyabi Onitsuka took three of the top five slots at the spectacular Big Air Shougang venue, with New Zealand slopestyle gold medalist at the Beijing Games, Zoi Sadowski Synnott, leading the way.

Murase, 17, was the best of the Japanese threesome, putting down three excellent jumps. Her first, a backside 1080 with a weddle grab, and her third, a frontside 1080 with a melon grab, giving her a two-jump 171.00-point total that put her second behind Sadowski Synnott's 176.50.

"I thought it would be fine if I just rode as normal," said Murase.

"After my first run, I had a good feeling. Now, I want to get to the final and make the podium."

With 158.50 points, Iwabuchi was third, thanks to an 83.00 first jump and a 75.50 second.

The 20-year-old is hoping to win her first Olympic medal after finishing fourth in this event in Pyeongchang in 2018 and ranking fifth in the slopestyle at these games.

"I am happy to have progressed to the final," Iwabuchi said. "I felt no impact from my elbow (which she hurt in practice) and was able to hit the jump without any fear."

Onitsuka, who failed to reach the slopestyle final, slotted into fifth. She landed all three jumps and was given a best score of 80.75 for her first, a backside double cork 1080 with two grabs.

