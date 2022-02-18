Bach criticizes Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's entourage for their 'tremendous coldness'

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Friday criticized Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's entourage for their “tremendous coldness” toward the 15-year-old skater after her mistake-filled free skate at the Beijing Olympics.
Bach said it was “chilling” to see on television. Valieva, who has been at the center of a controversy over a positive doping test, finished fourth overall despite placing first in the women's short program earlier in the week.
The IOC president did not name Valieva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who was seen on camera telling a visibly upset Valieva “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?”
Bach said “you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance.”
Tutberidze and other members of Valieva’s entourage will be investigated over the teenager’s positive test for a heart medication ahead of the Olympics.
Bach said the pressure on Valieva was “beyond my imagination.”© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ian
Must be really egregious if being criticized by bach
JeffLee
Why didn't they just ban the entire Russian team outright? This latest incident just proves they can't be trusted and will exploit any leniency given them.
They've been doing this since Soviet times.
High Ball
Don’t worry about Russian coldness. The war in Ukraine will be super hot.
stormcrow
The Russian team shouldn’t even be there. Had the Russian team been punished properly for state sponsored doping, then this wouldn’t have happened. The IOC is also responsible for this mess which accepted Russian bribes to let their athletes continue competing. Are the Russians ashamed and embarrassed about their state sponsored doping of athletes? Apparently not.
itsonlyrocknroll
“Why did you let it go?” Tutberidze asked in Russian, “Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me, why? You let it go after that axel.”.......
That has be the most ludicrous preposterous inane question Tutberidze could ask.
A moment in front of a mirror could provide the answer.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach never stopped to wonder how did this happen?
The whole Ladies Figure Skating event was on a slippery downward slope the moment the Court of Arbitration for Sport became involved.
Japantime
The IOC was the one that let her skate even though she had taken drugs. A bit late to the party now to start to care.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Cheating Russians.
Whats new?
Long history of steroids, intimidation, paying judges, using different drugs for performance enchantment....... while at the same time using 15 year old girls, sexualized to the maximum, given them pills to enchanted their athletic abilities.
Ban the Russians! They keep cheating, lying, using teenager excuse as defense when evidence of guilt is found.
Reckless
This is what the Olympics has come to. Exploitation of minors.
Cricky
I would have to question, is a 15yo old capable of understanding, coping with international pressure?
Being on the international stage? Personally I think an age limit on participating in the Olympics might be a topic of discussion. Particularly when drug tests on a 15yo are positive. That’s just abuse. If you want to watch underage girls dance in skimpy costumes on ice, well that’s your thing. I seriously doubt it’s the ice that draws you.
Aly Rustom
