Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Putin backs China over 'politicization' of Beijing Olympics

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia and China oppose “the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts” ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in an address to his country's athletes.

The U.S. is among several countries which have said they will not send politicians or other representatives to next month's Games in a so-called diplomatic boycott, citing concerns over human rights in China. Putin plans to attend the Olympics and to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“I consider the main goal of these competitions to attract as many citizens as possible to sport and the strengthening of friendship between peoples. These approaches are shared by the organizers of the upcoming Games, our Chinese friends,” Putin said.

“Together we stand against the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts. We support the traditional Olympic values, above all, equality and fairness.”

Instead of the usual ceremony in Moscow before Russian teams depart to the Olympics, Putin addressed athletes by video link as they gathered at training centers across the country.

“I ask you and all of your teammates to rigorously observe all requirements of the organizing committee for the Games and to strictly follow all medical instructions,” he said.

As at last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Russians will be competing without their country's name or flag at the Beijing Games in the fallout from years-long doping disputes. The team will be known as “ROC”, short for Russian Olympic Committee.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog