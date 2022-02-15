Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Kamila Valieva has been training in Beijing as the controversy rumbled on. Photo: AFP
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Teenage skater Valieva in action as fury mounts over Olympic reprieve

By Peter STEBBINGS
BEIJING

Teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts her bid for a second gold medal on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, as anger mounts over the decision to allow her to compete despite failing a drugs test.

The 15-year-old is at the center of a raging controversy after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that she could carry on at the Games even though she tested positive in December for the banned substance trimetazidine, which boosts endurance.

It also put the spotlight once more on doping by Russian athletes, who are not allowed to take part at the Games under their flag because of a state-sponsored doping program that reached its peak at its home 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The CAS ruling was celebrated in Russia but provoked fury elsewhere, with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) accusing the country of "hijacking" the Beijing Olympics.

Valieva, who has not been cleared of doping and could still face punishment at a later date, told Russian television: "These last few days have been very difficult for me. I am happy but at the same time tired emotionally."

Starting to cry, she added: "These are tears of happiness, but also it seems sadness."

Valieva is favorite to win gold in the women's singles skating, which starts on Tuesday, but the International Olympic Committee says there will be no medal ceremony in Beijing if she comes in the top three -- unprecedented in the history of the Games.

Valieva led Russia to team gold last week, before a Stockholm laboratory reported that she had failed a drugs test from Dec 25, but the medal ceremony for that competition will also not take place.

In ruling that Valieva should not be suspended, CAS said that there were "exceptional circumstances", including her age and the fact it had taken six weeks for her failed test to be reported.

Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, said Monday preventing Valieva from competing would have caused her "irreparable harm".

Denis Oswald, a senior IOC official who oversaw an investigation into widespread Russian doping in Sochi, said that Valieva's case was different.

"The state doping was a big system and it doesn't seem to be such a situation here," he told a press conference on Tuesday, adding they will look into the coaches and others surrounding the teenager.

"Of course you can imagine a girl of 15 does not do something wrong alone," he said. "The entourage will be investigated."

In the United States, USADA expressed sympathy for Valieva but chief executive Travis Tygart said that "for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public".

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who was barred from competing at last summer's Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana before those Games, angrily contrasted her treatment with Valieva's.

Valieva will go in the short program of the figure skating on Tuesday but gold will not be decided until after the free skate on Thursday.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

