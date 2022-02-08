U.S.-born skater for China faces online abuse after crashing into wall

Zhu Yi, of China, reacts after the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday.

American-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who gave up her U.S. citizenship to compete for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has faced abuse on Chinese social media after crashing into a wall in the team event.

Twitter-like Sina Weibo said it had suspended 93 accounts and deleted 300 abusive posts about the Olympian. She was born in California to Chinese parents and won a U.S. national novice title as Beverly Zhu. Messages mocked her for falling while others criticized her for not being fluent in Chinese.

She has also faced criticism from conservative political figures in the United States because of her change of sporting allegiance.

“I am relieved because (there is) a lot of pressure and people are expecting a lot,” Zhu said after competing Monday. “Honestly, I’ve trained really hard and I think the main thing is coping mentally.”

Zhu finished last in the short program and China placed fifth in the competition, which was won by Russia, with the U.S. taking silver and Japan bronze.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency offered its support in a tweet, saying: “For young skaters of China, they need time and tolerance to play better in the future. Don’t cry, Zhu Yi. We are with you.”

