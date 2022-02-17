Newsletter Signup Register / Login
beijing 2022 winter olympics

U.S., Japan figure skating teams to get torches, not medals, for now

1 Comment
BEIJING

The International Olympic Committee is considering offering torches in place of Olympic medals to U.S. and Japanese figure skaters while they await a ruling on the doping case involving Russian skater Kamila Valieva, sources said Thursday.

The IOC said no medal ceremonies would be held in Beijing for events in which Valieva won a medal, preventing the Americans from receiving their silver medals in the team event and Japan their team bronze. Valieva helped the Russian team win gold.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva will be allowed to compete in the women's singles event. The 15-year-old Russian skater leads after the women's short program.

The torches are seen as placeholder gifts for the figure skaters who will leave the Olympics without their medals.

Should Valieva finish with a medal in the individual event this week, no flower or medal ceremonies will be conducted in Beijing, but a "dignified" medal ceremony will be held sometime in the future, the IOC said.

1 Comment
Who's decision was it to even allow her to compete, know she tested positive. This whole mess could have been avoided.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Valieva is receiving a special treatment from the IOC because she’s pretty and telegenic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who's decision was it to even allow her to compete, know she tested positive. This whole mess could have been avoided.

Unfortunately the results came out Olympics already underway.

Still no word why.

It's what I'm interested in

0 ( +0 / -0 )

