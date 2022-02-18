Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's Lidiia Hunko steering her monobob down the Olympic track Photo: AFP/File
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Ukrainian Olympic bobsleigher tests positive for steroids

YANQING, China

Ukrainian bobsleigher Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Beijing Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday.

The ITA said in a statement that a sample taken on February 14 in Yanqing, site of the bobsleigh track, had contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone.

Hunko, 28, has been provisionally suspended.

She had finished 20th in monobob, a new event in the Olympic program.

It was the third positive test at the Games and the second by a Ukrainian.

On Wednesday, the ITA announced that the Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska had tested positive to several prohibited substances, including mesterol, another anabolic steroid.

Iranian skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki was suspended on February 9 for the duration of the Games because an anabolic steroid appeared in an out-of-competition test taken on February 7 in Beijing.

The second week of the Games has been dominated by the doping case of star figure skater Kamila Valieva, but her positive test was on a sample taken at the Russian Championships in December

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that she could continue to skate in the Olympics.

On Thursday the 15-year-old Russian fell several times in her free skate to drop to fourth in the final results.

