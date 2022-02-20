Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey
United States players console goalkeeper Strauss Mann after losing to Slovakia 3-2 in a shoot-out in a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

U.S. men's hockey team gets noise complaint after Olympic loss

0 Comments
By STEPHEN WHYNO
BEIJING

Members of the U.S. men’s hockey team were involved in a noisy late-night party at the Olympic athletes village that prompted a conversation between the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Hockey.

The USOPC confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that a noise complaint was reported inside the village. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out.

It was not at all like the 1998 Nagano Olympics when U.S. hockey players - many of them NHL stars - caused $3,000 in damage by trashing apartments and throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher through windows.

“We hold Team USA athletes to very high standards of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement sent to The AP. “We have spoken to USA Hockey leadership, affirmed those expectations and can confirm that athletes will remain in the village until their scheduled departures.”

NHL players are not at the Olympics for the second consecutive time. The U.S. team is made up of 15 college players and almost a dozen others now in European professional and North American minor leagues.

The Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals Wednesday with a shootout loss to Slovakia. The U.S. won its first three games to earn the top seed in the knockout round.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog