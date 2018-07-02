Australian supermarket staff suffer abuse after single-use plastic bag ban

Dozens of supermarket staff have suffered abuse as two major Australian grocery chains struggled to impose a ban on single-use plastic bags, with one irate customer putting his hands around a shop assistant's throat.
Woolworths and Coles last year announced plans to voluntarily remove free lightweight plastic bags from their stores nationally and instead offer more environmentally friendly reusable bags for 15 Australian cents each.
The Coles ban came into force on Sunday. Woolworths' took effect on June 20, but the company was forced to delay the move by 10 days after customers complained, with staff bearing the brunt of their anger.
A survey by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association -- the union that represents shop assistants -- showed that of the 141 members employed by the two chains to respond so far, 61 said they had been subjected to abusive behaviour.
It included a worker being assaulted by a customer after being told there were no free plastic bags at a store in Western Australia state.
"A male customer in the self-serve area swore loudly at a female worker," the union's assistant secretary Ben Harris told AFP on Monday. "She provided him with some complimentary bags and apologised."
The customer then made a mistake by scanning an item twice, but when the same worker came to help him, "he walked up behind her and put his hands around her throat", Harris said.
Other customers have thrown grocery items on the floor and stormed off after swearing at staff.
"While we understand that some customers may be frustrated by this change, there is absolutely no excuse for abusive or violent behaviour towards retail staff," Gerard Dwyer, the union's national secretary said in a statement.
He said the ban could also pose a health risk, with people bringing filthy used bags to pack their shopping without considering hygiene issues.
"In some cases, customers have attempted to use bags which contained vomit, dirty nappies or rat faeces. This is obviously unacceptable and presents a serious health risk to retail staff," he said.
According to U.S. journal Science, eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the Earth's oceans and seas each year, with toxic particles ingested by fish and, through the food chain, by humans.
In response to mounting community calls for change, all states and territories in Australia now either have a plastic bag ban or are planning one, except New South Wales. Retailers face fines of up to A$6,000 if they do not comply.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
maybeperhapsyes
I have never thrown a plastic bag into the sea. I would guess that not one of my friends has either. Would anyone here like to admit to purposely throwing a plastic bag into the sea?
...........Nope!
Didn't think so.
So these bags are getting into the sea (if indeed they are) by our local councils who despite lecturing us on how to properly dispose of said items....and fining those who fail to...are failing to properly recycle the garbage that we pay them to do so?
Hmm...sounds like this is just another money grab disguised as being "eco friendly"
serendipitous1
One would assume that it's not normal in Australia (or anywhere!) that people carry spare plastic bags that have contained vomit or rat faeces. Never assume I guess!
onewrldoneppl
send all of the offenders to japan. they'd love it here. supermarkets, convenience stores and department stores lavish plastic products on their customers. what's that you say? you got a bunch of plastic cutlery, straws and an extra shopping bag that you didn't want? don't return them to the staff. take them down to the post office and ship them to australia where the populace are in dire need of their disposable plastics.
kurisupisu
“In some cases, customers have attempted to use bags which contained vomit, dirty nappies or rat faeces. This is obviously unacceptable and presents a serious health risk to retail staff," he said.
How do they know their rat crap from wombat?
I don’t....
buchailldana
Once people get used to it it will be fine. Irish people got used to this year's ago. I'm surprised the Australians hadn't banned it already. Japan is disgraceful on this respect. But as long as your products look cute or stylish who cares about the damage being done long term
inkochi
Irony is one major supermarket in Aus, Aldi, has been charging people for bags for years.
The report is a sad indictment on human nature.
The discount of 2 yen on no bag in various Japanese su-pa-s is not so bad in comparison.
smithinjapan
People need to get used to it, and that's all there is to it. Perhaps the shops could, though, have a one week campaign, announced loud and wide, giving each customer the bags for free for the week, but urging them to reuse, and clearly stating that after the week is up there will be a 15 charge for the bags, which are still not single-use. Beyond that, none of this abuse should be tolerated, especially physical assault. The man who put his hands around the girl's throat should be jailed, and also pay a fine.... let's say, the cost of one-million double-use bags. See if it was worth it.
Madden
At my local supermarket they instituted a plastic bag charge of like 5 yen a bag or something, I think by the end of the month the decision was reversed and bags were free again. I wonder if some of the staff here were treated like the Australians in this article.