 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony's Demon Slayer anime has become a global box office hit Image: AFP
business

'Demon Slayer' helps Sony hike profit forecasts

0 Comments
By Simon Sturdee and Katie Forster
TOKYO

Shares in Japanese giant Sony jumped more than five percent Tuesday after it hiked full-year profit forecasts thanks to the latest "Demon Slayer" anime blockbuster.

The company also put the improved forecasts down to higher expected sales of its PlayStation games console and a smaller-than-expected impact from U.S. tariffs.

For the 2025-26 financial year, Sony sees net profit of 1.05 trillion yen ($6.8 billion), up eight percent from its last forecast, little changed from last year's record profit.

It also increased its operating profit projection by eight percent and its sales forecast by three percent.

The new guidance was the second hike this year, with Sony in August having raised its net profit projection to 970 billion yen.

In the first half of the current financial year, net profit rose 13.7 percent year-on-year to 570 billion yen, Sony said.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle: Part 1," the first title in a new trilogy based on the popular manga series, has been a huge hit.

The animated movie has become the second-highest grossing film of all time in Japan, second only to the previous "Demon Slayer" movie, a COVID pandemic hit.

The dark fantasy about sword-swishing Tanjiro Kamado's final showdown to slay demons also topped the box office when it opened on U.S. and Canadian screens in September.

Sony lowered its forecast for the impact of U.S. tariffs to around 50 billion yen, a reduction of 20 billion yen from the previous estimate in August.

Trade officials in July reached a deal that saw the United States lower tariffs on Japanese goods to 15 percent from a threatened 25 percent.

Japanese auto giant Toyota last week also hiked its operating income and net profit forecasts for the current fiscal year.

Sony in August bumped up the price of PlayStation 5 video game consoles by $50 in the United States citing a "challenging economic environment".

The PlayStation 5, which launched in 2020, is "in the down cycle of its lifespan", analyst David Cole of DFC Intelligence told AFP.

The hotly anticipated upcoming release of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" game is also important for Sony.

Its creators Rockstar Games last week again delayed the launch, this time until November 2026.

"Overall this is one of the biggest concerns for PlayStation sales as GTA6 is expected to be a major driver for Sony," said Cole. "However, the PlayStation business model is such that it is not dependent on one or two big hits."

Sony Group shares were up 5.7 percent in afternoon trade.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog