'Stealth hit' Pokemon game sends Nintendo shares soaring

By Katie Forster

Fan buzz around life-simulation game "Pokemon Pokopia" sent Nintendo shares soaring on Wednesday, with some hailing the new title as a welcome antidote to global conflicts.

Japan's Nintendo has enjoyed bumper sales for its latest Switch 2 console, but some have called the line-up of new games for the device lackluster.

So early success for "Pokemon Pokopia", released on March 5 to rave reviews and reports of store sell-outs around the world, has relieved investors.

"Pokemon Pokopia" launched as a Switch 2 exclusive, "immediately becoming a viral stealth hit", analyst Atul Goyal from investment bank Jefferies said.

"The title successfully bridges the gap between core gamers and casual audiences," Goyal said.

The new Pokemon game has an aggregated review score of 89 on Metacritic, which Goyal described as a high for the three-decade-old video game franchise.

Nintendo shares were up nine percent in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, also likely boosted by the release of the final trailer for the star-studded upcoming "Super Mario" movie sequel.

Players have compared the game, in which they control a human-like character to rejuvenate a village, to "Animal Crossing" -- another Nintendo life-sim that became a hit during the pandemic.

"If you're looking for a mental break from the world def get Pokopia, it's like therapy," U.S.-based influencer Ashley Duncan wrote on X.

"For COVID we had Animal Crossing. For WW3 we have Pokopia. Thank you for the distractions, Nintendo," said another X post from fan account Pokemon Daily Post, which has nearly 90 million followers.

The basic premise of Pokemon, inspired by the Japanese summer childhood tradition of bug-collecting, is to catch and train in battle hundreds of round-eyed "pocket monsters".

The phenomenon has evolved since the first 1996 game release with anime series, movies, a trading card game and the augmented reality smartphone app "Pokemon Go".

Nintendo's Switch 2, the world's fastest-selling games console, launched in June 2025 as the successor to the first Switch.

The original is now the second top-selling console of all time after Sony's PlayStation 2, boosted by the popularity of games including "Animal Crossing".

© 2026 AFP