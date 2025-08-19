1,600 Ministop stores in Japan suspend deli sales over fake expiry dates

Photo taken on Monday shows a sign at a Ministop convenience store in Tokyo indicating that it sells onigiri rice balls prepared on site.

The operator of the Japanese convenience store chain Ministop said Monday it has suspended the sale of deli items at some 1,600 stores as expiry dates of certain foods prepared by its kitchens have been faked.

While no health issues have been reported, Ministop Co, a subsidiary of Japanese retail giant Aeon Co., halted sales of onigiri rice balls and bento lunches from Aug. 9 and other deli items from Monday.

"We sincerely apologize to customers who purchased handmade onigiri and bento (lunch boxes), as well as other concerned parties, for the significant inconvenience caused," Ministop said in a statement.

The firm found that some store workers extended expiry dates by delaying labels for one to two hours after items were prepared in in-house kitchens, while others removed expiry stickers and replaced them with false dates.

Operating 1,818 stores nationwide as of July, Ministop is one of Japan's major convenience store chains, though it trails far behind the top three, including Seven-Eleven with 21,770 outlets.

The misconduct has been discovered at 23 stores in Tokyo, Saitama, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

