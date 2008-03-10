10% of Shinginko Tokyo's loans irrecoverable

Mar. 10 09:45 am JST 0 Comments

TOKYO -- The 28.5 billion yen of irrecoverable loans at Shinginko Tokyo accounts for around 10% of the overall loan amount of the bank, which is backed by the Tokyo metropolitan government, informed sources said Sunday. The amount of the irrecoverable loans is more than double that which was initially expected, according to them.

The bank recorded 70 million yen of uncollectible loans in the first half of fiscal 2005, when it was created, and the amount reached 2.4 billion yen in the latter half of the business year. It ballooned to 5.1 billion yen in the first half of fiscal 2006 and to 7 billion yen in the latter half of the year. Responding to this development, the bank tightened the criteria for its loans in December 2006, However, it could not curb the increase of nonperforming loans.

© Japan Today