13% of employees in Japan teleworking due to virus

Over 13 percent of company employees in Japan are teleworking as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, the first time for almost half of them, results of a study by a Tokyo-based think tank showed Monday.

In the study by Persol Research and Consulting Co, 47.8 percent of respondents who were teleworking said it was a first for their current company, highlighting that many firms in Japan have used the pandemic as an opportunity to introduce and trial remote working.

The online survey, which was conducted from March 9 to 15 and collected around 21,000 responses from company employees, also found that 33.7 percent of those not engaging in teleworking wished to do so but were unable to for various reasons.

Of those not currently teleworking, 41.1 percent said their company systems were not equipped to support such a practice. This was followed by "my duties could not be conducted remotely," selected by 39.5 percent, and "lack of telecommunications infrastructure" within the company by 17.5 percent.

The survey additionally showed that 3.2 percent of employees had been ordered by their company to telework, while 18.9 percent said they were encouraged to. The 71.5 percent who responded that they had received no guidance are presumably commuting to their workplace as per normal.

Furthermore, 4.4 percent said that their company had enforced staggered working hours to avoid packed rush-hour trains, while 25.0 percent responded that they had been encouraged by their company to commute earlier or later than usual.

The majority at 64.9 percent said they had not received any guidance on commuting times.

