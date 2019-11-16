1st shipment of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau arrives in Japan

This year's first shipment of Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrived at Haneda airport on Friday morning. Importer Suntory Wine International said 3,192 bottles arrived on a JAL flight at 6:30 a.m.

A further 2,640 bottled also arrived at Kansai International Airport at 7 a.m. More shipments will arrive at Haneda, Narita, Kansai, Chubu, Fukuoka and Shin-Chitose airports over the next two weeks.

Japan will uncork the first Beaujolais Nouveau of the season at midnight on Nov 21. The wine will sell for around 2,560 yen per 750-milliliter bottle.

The third Thursday in November traditionally marks the official debut of the new season's Beaujolais around the world, and the Japanese are the first to get a taste of the light red wine because of their time zone, holding midnight parties.

Suntory said that it will import 4.56 million bottles of the wine this year, about 600,000 bottles fewer than last year and the seventh straight year of decline. The record for Japan was 12.5 million bottles sold in 2004.

