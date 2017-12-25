Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

2017 comic book sales plunge amid dearth of popular titles

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's paper comic book sales in 2017 are expected to plunge about 12 percent from a year earlier amid a dearth of popular titles and increasing demand for e-books, a research institute says.

Sales of comic magazines targeted at adolescents are also forecast to drop sharply this year, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

The end of long-running popular comic series and a lack of new hits are believed to have turned away young readers of both comic magazines and books, the institute said.

The projection was based on sales data for publications excluding electronic versions between January and November.

Combined sales of magazines and books for the entire year are expected to total 1.37 trillion yen, equivalent to 52 percent of the 1996 peak. The figure highlights a serious downturn in the country's publication sales.

The institute forecasts that sales of magazines and comic books will altogether fall around 10 percent year-on-year to about 660 billion yen this year, marking the 20th consecutive year of decline.

Meanwhile, sales of books excluding comic books are estimated to drop about 3 percent to around 715 billion yen, despite robust sales of some bestsellers and a popular series of children's books. The figure is likely to fall for the 11th straight year.

Combined sales of magazines and comic books exceeded those of books from the 1970s, but the trend reversed in 2016 and the sales gap between books and magazines is likely to widen this year.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Seems there are also less people hanging around the magazine section of convenience stores now, spending their time reading and blocking the aisles.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

probably a better barometer of the economy as disposable income gets squeezed by stagnate wages. Like how economists track lipstick purchases

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Food & Drink

Recipe: Hosomaki And Gunkan Sushi For Holiday Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Mini Head Spa Treatment

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso