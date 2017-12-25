2017 comic book sales plunge amid dearth of popular titles

Japan's paper comic book sales in 2017 are expected to plunge about 12 percent from a year earlier amid a dearth of popular titles and increasing demand for e-books, a research institute says.

Sales of comic magazines targeted at adolescents are also forecast to drop sharply this year, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

The end of long-running popular comic series and a lack of new hits are believed to have turned away young readers of both comic magazines and books, the institute said.

The projection was based on sales data for publications excluding electronic versions between January and November.

Combined sales of magazines and books for the entire year are expected to total 1.37 trillion yen, equivalent to 52 percent of the 1996 peak. The figure highlights a serious downturn in the country's publication sales.

The institute forecasts that sales of magazines and comic books will altogether fall around 10 percent year-on-year to about 660 billion yen this year, marking the 20th consecutive year of decline.

Meanwhile, sales of books excluding comic books are estimated to drop about 3 percent to around 715 billion yen, despite robust sales of some bestsellers and a popular series of children's books. The figure is likely to fall for the 11th straight year.

Combined sales of magazines and comic books exceeded those of books from the 1970s, but the trend reversed in 2016 and the sales gap between books and magazines is likely to widen this year.

© KYODO