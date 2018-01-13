Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

2017 imported vehicle sales in Japan highest in 20 years

4 Comments
TOKYO

Sales of new imported vehicles in Japan grew 2.1 percent in 2017 from the previous year to the highest level in two decades, with relatively expensive cars gaining popularity amid the country's economic recovery, an industry body says.

The figure for 2017, including imported cars, trucks and buses made abroad by Japanese automakers, stood at 351,020 units.

Of them, sales of foreign-brand vehicles rose 3.7 percent to 306,088 units in the year, the second highest level since comparable data became available in 1988. The record-high figure of 324,973 units was recorded in 1996, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

Sales of Japanese-brand vehicles dropped 7.5 percent to 44,932 units.

Pressured by an economic downturn, sales of foreign-brand vehicles halved in 2009 from the peak in 1996 but the figure is gradually picking up after automakers introduced fuel-efficient models and more affordable compact cars.

By brand, Mercedes-Benz kept the top spot for the third straight year by selling 68,221 units, up 1.2 percent, securing a market share of 19.44 percent. BMW ranked second with 52,527 units, up 3.9 percent for a share of 14.96 percent, followed by Volkswagen with 49,040 units, up 3.8 percent for a share of 13.97 percent.

Among Japanese brands, Toyota sales rose 7.4 percent to 17,057 units while those of Nissan fell 16.5 percent to 15,211 units, according to the association.

In December alone, sales of new imported vehicles rose 5.5 percent to 35,334 units from a year earlier, with sales of foreign-brand vehicles increasing 4.6 percent to 31,493 units and those of Japanese-brand vehicles jumping 13.4 percent to 3,841 units.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

By brand, Mercedes-Benz kept the top spot for the third straight year by selling 68,221 units, up 1.2 percent, securing a market share of 19.44 percent. BMW ranked second with 52,527 units, up 3.9 percent for a share of 14.96 percent, followed by Volkswagen with 49,040 units, up 3.8 percent for a share of 13.97 percent.

Among Japanese brands, Toyota sales rose 7.4 percent to 17,057 units while those of Nissan fell 16.5 percent to 15,211 units, according to the association.

JT, this article is poorly written. Do you really expect us to believe that MB sold 68,221 while Toyota sold only 17,057.

I'm guessing the figures for the foreign brands are annual both those for the Japanese brands are monthly. However that key fact is absent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Itt will take more economic boom to see Royce will be seen on Japanese streets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bush,

Those are Toyota cars made in other countries and imported into Japan; not Toyota cars made in Japan.

I agree that the article is poorly written; Kyodo could’ve made it clearer that the Japanese cars are imports.

Editors,

On most front pages you have an article mentioned three times – Latest News, and Top Story then in the category (Crime, National, et al.) Often the Latest News and the Top Story are the same article, and then National (as this is a news mag related to things Japanese) so you have one article mentioned three times side by side.

Do you realize you can have more ads (revenue) if you eliminate just one mention?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@BB - I think the figures for Toyota and other Japanese manufacturers are for vehicles made abroad and re-imported back to Japan, so maybe it excludes the domestic production which, as you rightly say, would be a lot larger. Cheers

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo