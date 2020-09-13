Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

42% of Japan companies have actively promoted women to key posts: survey

1 Comment
TOKYO

Only 42.6 percent of companies in Japan are actively promoting women to managerial positions, down 7.4 points from last year, according to a recent private survey.

Teikoku Databank Ltd, which conducted the survey in July, said the economic slowdown sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic has made companies less focused on the issue of promoting women.

A greater number of companies have put more emphasis on maintaining overall employment, it said.

According to the survey, 41 percent of respondents said they are not actively offering leadership posts to female employees, up 7 points from a similar survey last year.

In the latest poll, 16.4 percent said they do not know if they are actively promoting women, up 0.4 point.

Of the companies that said they are actively promoting female workers, 71.8 percent said it allows them to make full use of talented human resources regardless of gender.

Nearly 30 percent said it leads to a change in women's perceptions of work.

The survey, meanwhile, showed that women on average held only 7.8 percent of management positions at the companies, up 0.1 point and falling far below the 30 percent target set by the Japanese government.

Only 21.7 percent said they expect an increase in the number of women taking leadership roles, down 1.9 points.

By sector, retailers, real estate and service industries were eager to promote more women, while construction and transport were not.

"To promote more female workers, it is important to create a nice and comfortable environment to work in," a Teikoku Databank official said.

"Such an environment would reduce the burden on women in households. Promotion of teleworking would allow more people to work in diverse ways."

The survey covered 23,680 companies across Japan, of which 11,732, or 49.5 percent, responded.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

At least some companies are getting with the times and actively looking to promote women to key posts in the work force.

More such diversity is needed in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog