46% in Japan have issues interacting with foreign co-workers: survey

Some 45.8 percent of Japanese who have worked with foreign colleagues experienced communication difficulties, a private firm's survey results showed Sunday, with language issues blamed in the majority of cases.

The figures underscore that Japanese companies may need to make more efforts in creating better environments to integrate foreign staff, as increasing numbers are employed amid labor shortages triggered by an aging population and falling birthrates at home.

The number of foreign workers in Japan surpassed 2 million for the first time as of the end of October 2023, according to data released in January by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The survey conducted in March by human resources company Staff Service Holdings Co targeted adults aged 20 to 69 and received responses from 1,467 people who currently work with foreign nationals or have experience doing so.

Language issues were chosen by 57.3 percent of respondents in a multiple choice section as a cause of difficulties in communicating. Misunderstandings or mistakes arising from insufficient Japanese comprehension were cited by 32.3 percent.

Despite the hurdles presented by language difficulties, 53.4 percent of managers, executives and senior employees surveyed said their firms do not offer programs or provide opportunities for foreign staff to learn Japanese.

Labor shortages emerged as the top motivation for hiring foreigners in the survey, with some companies hiring people regardless of nationality, while others have job roles that specifically require foreign language skills.

