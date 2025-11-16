7-Eleven selling half-off fried food for Black Friday alongside regular-priced black food

By SoraNews24

7-Eleven Japan has announced a Black Friday sale. Playing off a “fried-day” pun, the convenience store chain will be offering 50 percent off select fried foods nationwide from 27 to 30 November.

First up are 7-Eleven’s highly underrated fried chicken cutlets. While everyone always seems to rave about FamilyMart’s famous Famichiki, the ones at 7-Eleven usually have a much more balanced juiciness. You can see for yourself when they’re sold for the half-price of just 111 yen on November 29.

The spring rolls at 7-Eleven are nothing to scoff at either, and make for a cheap and hot snack that can’t be beat. And for two days, they’ll be even cheaper at 56 yen a piece on November 28 and 30.

And if that’s still not cheap enough for you, here come the Hokkaido Potato Beef Croquettes for just 50 yen each on November 27. Each one is stuffed with exquisite, piping hot Hokkaido potatoes and a savory hint of beef.

Also, the “Friday” aspect of Black Friday isn’t the only thing 7-Eleven is having fun with. For the month of November, they’ve been selling special black-colored foods. Their Zakuchiki (Jet Black Double Pepper) chicken filets went on sale on November 4, followed by the Black Sukiyaki Spring Rolls on November 11. Still to come are the Store-Baked Black Cookies on November 18, as well as the Black Melon Pan, Curry Stick Black, and Chewy Donut Black on November 25.

Source, images: PR Times

