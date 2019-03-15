Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

7-Eleven store to continue operating under shorter business hours

OSAKA

A 7-Eleven convenience franchisee who shortened the store's business hours to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Feb 1 will continue to operate those hours after the company told him it would not cancel his contract or issue a penalty.

The owner, Sanetoshi Matsumoto, 57, said he closed his store in Higashi-Osaka between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. because he didn't have enough part-time workers. He said he was having to work up to 16 hours a day and feared for his health. Fuji TV reported. Matsumoto was then sued for 17 million yen by 7-Eleven Japan Co for breaching his contract.

However, this week, 7-Eleven Japan Co said it would drop the suit and not cancel its contract with Matsumoto.

Matsumoto said: “By shortening business hours, I have been able to rest better at night. There must be many store owners who are overworked, so they should be able to choose business hours on their own without being forced to run a 24-hour operation.”

