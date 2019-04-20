77% of Japanese firms say foreign workers not discriminated in pay

Nearly 80 percent of companies in Japan pay their foreign employees equal or higher wages compared to their Japanese staff as a wide range of industries struggle to address a labor shortage, a think tank survey shows.

The Japan Research Institute said corporate managers generally welcome Japan's new visa system from April to accept more foreigners mostly for manual labor, but wage gaps are still seen at small and midsize companies and many firms still have no plan to hire foreigners.

The institute found that 77.1 percent paid the same or similar wages to foreigners and Japanese nationals, with 1.8 percent paying higher.

But it also found 6.0 percent paid foreign workers less than their Japanese employees, and 11.8 percent paid them the minimum wage or just above.

The Japanese government released ordinances in March requiring employers to pay foreigners similar or higher wages than Japanese nationals to ease concerns about labor exploitation.

The institute's findings are based on responses between Jan. 26 and Feb. 22 from 1,039 companies across the nation of which 41.0 percent currently employ foreigners.

Some 41.4 percent of the companies said they have never hired foreigners, and 12.7 percent said they once had foreign staff members but no longer do.

Among the companies which have never hired foreigners before, 26.0 percent said they would offer jobs to Japanese people first, and 24.6 percent decided not to because of the more complicated procedures required in personnel affairs management, the survey showed.

Small and medium-sized companies facing earning difficulties have a retrogressive attitude toward wages increases for their foreign workers, the institute said.

"If companies become reluctant to raise wages, they would not only risk losing the global race to attract foreign workers but face challenges in sustaining their operations in the future," it said.

Regarding training for foreign workers, 55.5 percent said they are not doing anything, and 29.4 percent offer some form of training programs.

