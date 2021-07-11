Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

80% of university seniors in Japan secure job offers

0 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 80.5 percent of university seniors in Japan who are scheduled to graduate next March have secured job offers as of July 1, an improvement from last year when job-hunting was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey.

The online survey by Recruit Co, the operator of the Rikunabi job information website, showed the figure was 7.3 percentage points higher than the 73.2 percent in the same period in 2020, when the selection process was delayed due to the spread of virus infections.

However, the rate was slightly lower than the 85.1 percent in the same period in 2019 before the virus outbreak, as more students especially those living in rural areas aim to become civil servants, perceived as a stable job amid the pandemic, Recruit said.

The selection process for civil servants often begins after the summer and the poll was conducted earlier this month, with 1,045 university students responding, according to the Tokyo-based company.

Recruit said the rate of students in the Kanto region centering on Tokyo who want to work as public servants was 8.6 percent, almost unchanged from the figure for 2020 graduates.

On the other hand, in rural areas away from major cities of Tokyo, Osaka in the Kinki region and Nagoya in the Chubu region, 18.8 percent of university seniors said they aim to become civil servants, up 8.6 percentage points from the figure for students who graduated in the spring of 2020.

Reflecting that trend, 77.7 percent of university seniors in areas outside of the Kanto, Chubu, and Kinki regions have secured job offers as of July 1, lower than the 87.2 percent in the same period in 2019.

Zen Masumoto, head of the Recruit research institute, said, "Students without job offers may be worried, but there have been many university seniors who got job offers after July. I hope they can find a company that is a good match for them."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog