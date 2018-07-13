Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

ANA cancels more flights for engine inspection

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese airline ANA Holdings canceled 330 domestic flights from July 23 through July 31, and warned of further cancellations in August as it continues to inspect engines built by Rolls-Royce .

The airline said on Monday it had canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect Trent 1000 engines.

Britain's Rolls-Royce has been hit by a problem with a compressor in the Trent 1000 package C engine, grounding planes, forcing inspections and angering airline clients.

ANA said cancellations in August would likely be fewer per day than in July.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain