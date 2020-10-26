Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft are parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Oct 23. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
business

ANA expects record net loss of ¥510 bil in FY2020

TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc said Tuesday it is expecting a record net loss of 510 billion yen ($4.9 billion) in the current business year through March, taking a severe hit from depressed air travel demand amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the nine months through September, ANA, the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co, logged a net loss of 188.48 billion yen as total revenue sank 72.4 percent from a year earlier to 291.83 billion yen. It reported an operating loss of 280.95 billion yen.

ANA said it will take out 400 billion yen in subordinated loans from major Japanese banks.

