Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner taxis in front of other aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

ANA to cancel 113 domestic flights to inspect Rolls-Royce engines

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said it will cancel 113 domestic flights between July 6 through July 12 to inspect Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally.

The affected Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA's Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, the Japanese airline told reporters on Wednesday.

A compressor problem in the Trent 1000 package C engine has already led to planes being grounded by airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air New Zealand. In June, Rolls Royce said it had found the same issue on a "small number of high life Package B engines."

ANA has been conducting inspections on Trent 1000 package C engines under instruction from Japan's transport ministry, with an expansion of inspections to include package B engines leading to the flight cancellations, the airline said.

In total 136 engines are affected, said ANA, the world's biggest 787 operator by fleet size.

Progress on a fix for the affected engines has been hampered by a global shortage of replacement parts, the airline said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Travel / Hotels

Best Paper Writing Service With Help Proficient Writer Lucky-Essays

Insight Japan Today

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

5 YouTube Channels to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

ALT

Bringing the Concept of ‘Real Life’ English into the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo