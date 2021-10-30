ANA to cut workforce by 9,000 within 5 years

ANA Holdings Inc said Friday it will slash around 9,000 employees within five years as the Japanese airline expects to remain in the red for the second straight year with a 100 billion yen net loss in fiscal 2021, underscoring the severity of the hit from the fallout of COVID-19.
In an attempt to lower fixed costs, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co will reduce the workforce, mostly in Japan, including ground staff and flight attendants, to around 29,000 in fiscal 2025, down 20 percent from fiscal 2020, through retirement and by curbing new hiring.
Travel demand has not come back as quickly as anticipated, forcing ANA to revise downward its full-year earnings forecasts from a net profit of 3.5 billion yen despite its robust international cargo and cost-cutting efforts.
It posted a record net loss of 404.62 billion yen in the previous business year as travel demand evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"A full-fledged recovery has been delayed to a great extent," ANA President and CEO Shinya Katanozaka said at a press briefing.
"Our business is very vulnerable to a pandemic. Manpower-saving is the key word," he said of the planned workforce reduction of ANA. But the CEO dismissed the idea of layoffs.
ANA expects an operating loss of 125 billion yen, instead of an operating profit of 28 billion yen, with sales projected to rise 45.5 percent to 1.06 trillion yen in the year to March.
In the six months to September, ANA's net loss shrank to 98.80 billion yen from 188.48 billion yen a year earlier. Its operating loss came to 116.01 billion yen, compared with a loss of 280.95 billion yen, as sales rose 47.7 percent to 431.13 billion yen.
"The loss in the first half is too big, and we do not expect to achieve (profitability) even if we try to make up for it in the second half," Katanozaka said, adding that the airline must reach profitability in the next business year.
The number of passengers on domestic flights increased to 7.14 million from 4.67 million a year earlier, while the figure for international flights stood at 327,686, up from 193,827.
Despite the sluggish recovery, ANA continued to benefit from strong cargo demand as shipments of semiconductors and auto parts increased. Revenue in the international cargo segment hit a record high of 138.3 billion yen.
The pace of recovery is faster for domestic flights as cross-border travel restrictions remain.
Demand for domestic air travel was affected by a COVID-19 state of emergency that was in place for Tokyo, Osaka and other areas during the otherwise busy summer holiday season.
The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics turned out to be a disappointment for airlines that had expected a bump in travel demand after foreign spectators were barred and the Games were made mostly TV-only.
ANA expects demand for domestic flights to recover to 50 percent of what it was before the pandemic in the current quarter to December and to 85 percent at the end of March.
The corresponding figure for international flights is only 7 percent in the current quarter and 30 percent at the end of March.
Airlines were forced to burn through cash as the airline industry was hit hard by travel restrictions. ANA has been scrambling to ride out the crisis by slashing flights and reducing its fleet while securing necessary funds via subordinated loans from major Japanese banks.
Katanozaka dismissed concern about the worsening of fiscal health, saying there is no immediate need to raise capital. The capital adequacy ratio, which stood at 31.4 in fiscal 2020, fell to 26.0 percent.
With the end of the state of emergency in Japan, ANA has seen demand for domestic travel increasing since the beginning of October and progress in vaccinations should serve as a "tailwind" for the airline industry, Katanozaka said.
The recovery in the Japanese airline industry has been slower than in the United States where major carriers -- American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines -- all reported a net profit in the third quarter of 2021.
ANA's domestic rival Japan Airlines Co is scheduled to release its earnings results next week. After falling into the red in fiscal 2020 for the first time since its relisting in 2012, JAL has yet to release its earnings forecasts for the current year due to uncertainty.© KYODO
42 Comments
Simian Lane
‘Travel demand has not come back as quickly as anticipated’
because we live in a world of spineless, incompetent governments who forget it’s normal to have 1) people flying around and 2) people dying, and that both are OK
JeffLee
Wrong. Attrition through retirement and hiring curbs are not "slashing employees."
A mild response for a very harsh situation.
Aly Rustom
good. Its a crappy airline. Fly JAL
sakurasuki
Japan Inc slashing employee but company still exist and not went bankrupt? It shouldn't happen, that against Japanese norm. In Japan the norm is Japanese company just that don't adapt to fast changing world so it went bankrupt and lay off employee at the end.
dagon
ANA Holdings Inc said Friday it will slash around 9,000 employees within five years as the Japanese airline expects to remain in the red for the second straight year with a 100 billion yen net loss in fiscal 2021, underscoring the severity of the hit from the fallout of COVID-19.
But, but I thought all that pandemic relief bailout money was to save jobs?!
It is always about bailing out the stakeholders, not the workers.
Kentarogaijin
It is not the first time that an airline cut employees, it happened to me a long time ago and I am not whining here.
dagon
It is not the first time that an airline cut employees, it happened to me a long time ago and I am not whining here..
Thank you for your service. That is what the corporate execs like in an employee. When your usefulness is done, please go quietly and let us enjoy our golden parachutes at your expense while you quietly scrape by.
noriahojanen
JAL was once bailed out.
To ensure an equal treatment, the transport ministry allowed/gave priority to ANA to expand operations in Haneda. ANA was supposed to benefit from big inbound demand with the Tokyo Olympics. The pandemic contingency is to blame.
Aly Rustom
Sounds like its ANA that got a bail out
noriahojanen
Hopefully. But due to the virus crisis many other businesses also suffer. Unlikely that ANA will get on the fast track.
The troubled JAL was resuscitated in more peacetime via bailout and tax break. It now weathers the pandemic impact relatively better. Quite ironic.
JAL、赤字額がANAの半分なのは、「公的資金注入」と「税負担軽減」の優遇が原因だ
https://www.goo.ne.jp/green/column/bizjournal-bj-192974.html
Aly Rustom
I've always liked JAL and thought the staff really went all out to make the passengers comfortable. With ANA I always thought their service was garbage
Add to that the fact that JAL's CEO was in the news as being someone who was not extravagant which is why I really like JAL
Asiaman7
Anyone who has flown ANA or JAL domestically or internationally knows that the service priced by both airlines is top notch.
And the rankings indicate that most airline customers agree.
https://www.worldairlineawards.com/worlds-top-100-airlines-2021/
Minticecream
Not according to objective rankings such as Skytrak:
ANA All Nippon Airways is Certified as a 5-Star Airline for the quality of its airport and onboard product and staff service. Product rating includes seats, amenities, food & beverages, IFE, cleanliness etc, and service rating is for both cabin staff and ground staff.
https://skytraxratings.com/airlines/ana-all-nippon-airways-rating
Minticecream
In fact, all of the so call cuts are coming thru attrition:
All Nippon Airways Co will reduce the workforce...through retirement and by curbing new hiring.
Aly Rustom
No offense, but I don't care about Skytrak. I am speaking from personal experience. I mean, if people want to fly with ANA have at it.
Me personally, I'll always go with JAL.
That's just my personal preference
serendipitous1
'Manpower-saving' is a clumsy way of saying 'firing people'.
noriahojanen
While I have no preference of one over the other, JAL and ANA are said to differ profoundly in corporate culture. The competitions have been fierce. Thus any merger plan, though often proposed, is highly unlikely under business crisis. Besides, the possible abbreviation for a new unified company could be some trouble (ANAL)
bob
Absolutely. No one likes these fat cats.
On another note, here's another lesson in economics for the illiterate who wailed for lockdowns and shutting down the economy like it was a light switch.
There is no magical "ON" button.
This is just the beginning. It is going to get much worse.
Aly Rustom
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Brilliant!
Rob
The capitalist engine broke down so years ago. They tried to fix it but the wheels are falling off instead
Capitalism is so obsolete it's continued existence is starting to resemble a black comedy.
Septim Dynasty
The era of lifetime employment has been long over.
Rob
Many of JALs stewardesses aren't young. ANAs stewardesses typically can work there 5 years max and are....... smoking hot. ANA has it's strengths, well, a strength but obviously JAL is run by far more decent people.
Aly Rustom
sorry- I'm really curious.. where did you get this information from?
Purple C-Clamp
"‘Travel demand has not come back as quickly as anticipated’"
Yeah, we LITERALLY CANNOT come. The government has been radio SILENT on the border situation for almost two years now, after closing the borders "for the time being". As such, nobody knows what to expect and what to plan for, including major industries that rely on international travel.
Rob
From two different (unknown to each other) ANA stewardesses.
theResident
Having flown both in all classes a LOT for close on 30 years, ANA is certainly the better and more innovative airline. Since the bailout of JAL I almost exclusively switched to ANA anyway. Their new Business and First on the which had launched 8 months before the Pandemic is streets ahead of anything JAL have on offer. Also, why is it always so damn hot on an International JAL flight?
factchecker
Yet they're too mean to give out pre take off champagne in Business Class, unlike many other airlines.
Aly Rustom
nice. thanks.
8T
One of the worst airlines in the sky. So corporate it is nauseating. The only thing worse is AA.
theResident
@factchecker: Fair enough. For me it's about the comfort, the schedule and the mileage programme. For me ANA wins on all the above. Horses for courses and all that.
Let's not forget that ANA had the better schedules at Haneda pre Pandemic as reward for never having asked for Government bail out.
CrashTestDummy
ANA is definitely one of the best airlines I have flown. On an international flight from US to HK, they definitely had the best food I have had on a coach flight. However, they did kick me off and cancelled my entire return flight ticket from HK to US because on my first flight from US, I skiplagged on the layover in Tokyo and traveled around Tokyo for a few days. Did not think it was a big deal to not use the last leg of a connecting flight. That one stung and was quite costly addition to my vacation. Blah.
Mr Kipling
They should concentrate on getting rid of some of the older and less attractive flight attendants or they will end up like US carriers.... no thank you!
theResident
CrashTestDummy: Sadly, totally normal procedure. It's a very common practice for passengers ex UK for example on transatlantic flights as flights ex Europe are significantly cheaper via London. Some travel agents have been blackballed over the years and passengers mileage accounts suspended. No, I don't think it's fair, but it sadly in your ticket conditions when you buy such a flight with a direct connection and NOT an actual layover.
Thomas Goodtime
@Aly
That comment got ALOT of downvotes haha.
You obviously hit a nerve!! I completely agree with you. ANA is massively self important-just look at their ridiculous slogan.
Sad for the people losing their jobs, however
Thomas Goodtime
Customers are easily amused, obviously. ANA is bland beyond bland. European airlines are far superior, unfortunately
gakinotsukai
Let's focus on the fact that the government here is killing the industry keeping the borders closed.
CrashTestDummy
Yeah, I know they keep track of it now. Lol. I thought that the airlines would not care because it the entire round trip flight is paid for already and they could possibly sell the open seat on any of the flights that passengers skipped. But it doesn't really matter now because can't really travel internationally now. Not good.
Chibakun
Wonder how long they will do this? Could be years before tourists are allowed back.
theResident
Hahaha. @Thomas Goodtime. European Airlines better than airlines in Japan?, or for that fact, in Asia in general. I'd fly Lufthansa if I had to. The rest are truly awful.
kurisupisu
There is plenty of demand
Two weeks ago I had a visitor from the US over here in the UK.
No quarantine.
No apps.
No threats
Just a PCR test before he came.
Governments are forcing companies under and killing jobs-it is that simple..,
Thomas Goodtime
@theResident
haha. Oh dear. I'd say that it's the Asian airlines that are truly awful. But that doesn't fit your agenda.
Oh well
1glenn
When the pandemic is over, people will want to go back to traveling, and the airlines will be in the position of not having enough employees.