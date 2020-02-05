Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An ANA aircraft is seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS
business

ANA to slash flights to Beijing from Tokyo as coronavirus spreads

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings said on Tuesday it will slash the number of flights between Tokyo and Beijing by two thirds beginning Feb 10 for at least seven weeks as the spreading coronavirus curtails travel.

ANA will reduce flights from Tokyo's two airports, Haneda and Narita, to the Chinese capital from 21 flights per week to seven, the airline said in a statement.

ANA's local rival Japan Airlines Co, in a separate statement, said it also planned to reduce services to China over the next several weeks, including cancellations and the use of smaller aircraft on some routes.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog