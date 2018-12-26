Abe asks business leaders to raise wages before sales tax hike

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, shakes hands with Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) before addressing a meeting of the group's policymaking council in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of next October's planned sales tax hike, the sixth consecutive year he has requested such an increase.

"I would like to request a wage hike that will further cement the upward momentum of the economy," Abe told business leaders at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby, known as Keidanren.

Abe said he would refrain from putting an explicit figure on his desired pay hike, but cited the average of 5 percent in 1989, around double this year's number, as a target.

The premier made the request ahead of annual wage negotiations between management and labor unions next spring with an eye on countering any slump in domestic demand predicted to come when the consumption tax is increased from the current 8 percent to 10 percent in October.

Last year, Abe urged business leaders to lift monthly salaries by 3 percent in fiscal 2018 ending March to spur private consumption and fight chronic deflation. The decision to request a specific figure is considered rare for the country's top political leader.

But many firms remained cautious about reducing their cash reserves to increase wages.

Major Japanese companies raised wages, including pay-scale and regular wage increases based on workers' age or length of employment, in last year's spring negotiations by an average 2.53 percent, the highest since 1998, but fell short of Abe's 3 percent goal, according to a survey by Keidanren.

The management of Toyota Motor Corp, regarded as a bellwether for other companies, decided in the previous wage negotiations not to disclose the amount of its base wage hike offer, reflecting a desire to not influence other firms' wage negotiations.

For the upcoming wage talks, companies will need to gauge whether to make any bold moves while giving consideration to the persistently uncertain outlook for the global economy, exacerbated by the trade friction between the United States and China and selloffs occurring across global stock markets.

