business

About 100 Lawson stores will not open on New Year's Day

TOKYO

Major convenience store operator Lawson Inc says that about 100 stores will not open on Jan 1, 2020.

Lawson has about 14,000 stores nationwide.

The decision to close some stores came after Lawson had a meeting with franchise owners this week, Fuji TV reported. Some franchisees said that they haven’t been doing much business on New Year’s Day in past years.

Lawson also said the decision is part of a plan to address the labor shortage that it and other convenience store operators are facing. Lawson has been conducting trials of shorter opening hours at some stores.

Lawson said it is introducing self-checkout systems at all its 14,000 stores. Customers can process their purchases by scanning barcodes themselves with cashier machines which can be used for either self-service or cashier-staffed checkout depending on how busy the stores are.

Only cashless payment methods such as credit cards and digital currency will be accepted at the self-checkout points, the company said.

In August, Lawson experimented with operating two unmanned stores from midnight to 5 a.m.

Well this is a bummer. Sneaky way of owners to make more profits and not pay an employee honorable decent wages. Just get rid of the human factor no need for human interaction, a machine can do it better. I refuse to give in to Lawson's bs when there are plenty of workers who are willing to take a job but not a low low wages. Humans are not slaves.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If the business doesn't warrant it, the franchise owners should be allowed to close on holidays, overnights, etc. It's only fair.

OTOH, when they're open for business, they should be staffed appropriately. I don't work there. I shouldn't have to ring up my own purchases.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

