Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Amazon Japan raises Prime membership fee for first time in 11 years

2 Comments
TOKYO

Amazon.com Inc's Japanese unit raised the membership fee for its Prime service by 26 percent on Friday, the first such hike since it was launched in the country 11 years ago.

The new annual Prime membership fee is 4,900 yen versus 3,900 yen previously, Amazon said in a statement. The e-commerce giant did not provide a reason, but pointed to the growing number of services available to members.

Prime membership fees in Japan are far below the $119 annual fee in the United States, helping attract Japan's thrifty consumers. The e-commerce giant has grown rapidly in Japan, exerting pressure on home-grown players like Rakuten.

While some companies are moving to hike prices in low inflation Japan due to rising labor and shipping costs, they risk being shunned by frugal consumers.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Content might be a little lacking on the video side but for the overall service it's still not a bad deal even with the price increase.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I only wish Amazon Prime fees were that low in the US. You're getting two years worth of Prime in Japan for one year's worth in America.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo