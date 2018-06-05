Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

April household spending shows second quarter off to weak start in Japan

2 Comments
By Stanley White
TOKYO

Japan’s household spending unexpectedly contracted in April for the third consecutive month, data showed Tuesday, undermining hopes that the economy can resume growth after a contraction in the first quarter.

April’s 1.3 percent annual decline in household spending compared poorly with the median estimate for a 0.8 percent rise from a year ago and follows a 0.7 percent annual decline in the previous month.

Consumer spending accounts for more than half of gross domestic product. April’s decline in spending in April suggests the economy is on weak footing, decreasing the chance of achieving sustainable inflation.

“I still expect the economy to rebound in the second quarter, but if consumer spending continues to weaken then I may revise down my expectations,” said Daiju Aoki, regional chief investment officer for Japan at UBS Securities. “Household spending was surprisingly weak and consumer confidence is flattening.”

Household spending fell in April as consumers spent less on home utilities, cars, domestic travel, and leisure, Tuesday’s data showed.

Japan’s economy contracted in the first quarter on weak investment, consumption, and exports. That ended eight straight quarters of growth, which was the longest continuous expansion since the 1980s bubble economy.

Many economists expect Japan’s gross domestic product to resume expansion in the second quarter, but a smaller-than-expected increase in industrial production and a build up of inventories in April has raised some doubt about the strength of the economy.

Continued weak spending would make Japan’s economy more dependent on export demand, which is at risk from the U.S. government’s protectionist trade policies.

The household spending data also dampened expectations that the Bank of Japan can achieve its 2 percent inflation target, an important benchmark in the central bank’s campaign to energize the economy and prevent a return to deflation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Whaaaat? You mean the pleas and demands to spend more because they're going to raise taxes and to sacrifice themselves for the Japanese economy aren't working?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wheres the Spending money coming from ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon