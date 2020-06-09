Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: REUTERS file
business

As Japan battles coronavirus, cash and bank deposits rise at record pace

0 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan's money stock, or currency in circulation and bank deposits, rose at the fastest annual pace on record in May as companies hoarded cash to guard against slumping sales from the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The data underscores the disruption the health crisis is causing to corporate activity and the flow of money, leaving policymakers dealing with the stiff challenge of reviving an economy in the throes of a deep recession.

Japan's M3 money stock - or currency in circulation and deposits at financial institutions - rose 4.1% in May from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since comparable data became available in 2004, Bank of Japan data showed.

The increase was faster than a 3.0% gain in April.

Of the total amount, deposits at financial institutions jumped 10.1% in May, the fastest pace of increase since 2017, to reach a record 770 trillion yen ($7.12 trillion).

"Companies are borrowing more amid the coronavirus pandemic and parking money in bank deposits, so they have more cash at hand to meet immediate funding needs," a BOJ official told reporters.

Data released on Monday showed Japanese bank lending rose at the fastest annual pace on record in May, as cash-strapped firms tapped loans to pay for fixed costs that emerge even when they are suspending operations.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in April requesting citizens to stay home and businesses to close.

Although the emergency was lifted in late May, analysts expect the economy to recover only moderately from a deepening recession in the face of the pandemic's sweeping global impact.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog