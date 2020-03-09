Asian stocks plunge after fall in oil prices; Nikkei falls below 20,000

A woman stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday.

Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 4.7%, while Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul also were down at least 3%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell to 19,773.26, going below 20,000 for the first time since early January 2019.

Markets already were troubled by the potential impact of the virus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers are arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 3.8% to 25,134.73. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 1.6% at 2,987.18. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney fell 5.6% to 5,869.50. The Kospi in Seoul lost 3.1% to 1,977.58.

