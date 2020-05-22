BOJ expands loan program for small firms by ¥30 trillion

Japan's central bank on Friday offered 30 trillion yen in additional lending to help small firms in the world's third-largest economy struggling with the economic devastation wrought by coronavirus.
The Bank of Japan expanded its loan program by 30 trillion yen ($279 billion), bringing its total package of financial assistance to small and medium-sized firms to 75 trillion yen.
At an unscheduled meeting held to discuss the economic ramifications of the pandemic, the bank also extended the duration of the program by six months until March 2021.
Japan was struggling from the effects of natural disasters and a hike in consumption tax even before the pandemic crippled the global economy.
Data published on Monday showed Japan had dived into its first recession since 2015 in the first quarter, with most economists warning the worst was still to come.
Adding to the Bank of Japan's headaches, the country slipped back into deflation for the first time in more than three years, with prices falling 0.2 percent in April, according to data released earlier Friday.
The central bank aims to keep the inflation rate at around two percent but did not take any monetary policy action at Friday's exceptional meeting.
Last month, the BoJ fired off its monetary policy bazooka, offering unlimited purchases of government bonds and more than doubling its upper limit of corporate bond buys.
It pledged again to maintain financial stability, "closely monitor" the impact of the coronavirus and vowed it will "not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary".© 2020 AFP
Brian Wheway
The ramifications of this virus will go on for ages, Japan and the UK governments have given, lent small businesses loads of cash to help them survive, which is good, but its going to be a long time before either government gets that cash back, some companies might not survive at all. I know of several companies near me that have filled for bankruptcy, I think it will make companies more streamlined, some have already here near me that have just laid off 3000 workers and more world wide, the company have been accused of using the C19 virus as a legitimate way to sack/dismiss employees.