Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Biogen files for Japan approval for Alzheimer's drug developed with Eisai

0 Comments
TOKYO

Biogen said on Thursday it filed for regulatory approval in Japan for an Alzheimer's disease drug it developed with local partner Eisai Co.

Eisai's shares surged in Tokyo trading.

The drug aducanumab is also under regulatory review in the United States and Europe. U.S.-based Biogen and Eisai have jointly developed three experimental drugs for Alzheimer's, which affects millions around the world and has not seen a new treatment in decades.

Biogen in October 2019 revived approval plans for aducanumab months after an analysis of its two pivotal trials showed the drug was unlikely to succeed.

Last month, an outside panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug administration said the drug had not been proven to slow progression of the disease. The FDA could still decide to approve the drug.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel