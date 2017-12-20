Bitcoin not yet proven as credible currency: Aso

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that bitcoin has not been proven to be a credible currency and that he would watch its developments in the near-term.
He made the remark to reporters when asked about his French counterpart's comment this week that France would propose a discussion on regulating the virtual currency at a meeting of G20 group of major economies next year.
"There's no fixed definition on whether it's a currency or not. This issue is a difficult one," Aso said after a cabinet meeting. "It has not yet been proven to be credible enough to become a currency, so I need to watch for a little while more."
He added virtual currencies may be widely used in countries such as China but that they were less common in Japan, where hard currency is still preferred.
Bitcoin's prices have risen more than 1,700 percent since the start of the year, triggering worries about a bubble.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
8 Comments
Yubaru
Just showing that Aso is the wrong guy for the job.
OZZIEJP
Yep, BITCOIN is as dodgey as the people in the know say. I know many that have fallen for BITCOIN and have lost small fortunes. Definitely stay away from it.
Bernie O'Mahony
And there's the other side of the coin (pun intended) where people have made a ton of money from Bitcoin!
A friend of mine bought 1,000 of them several years ago at $5 each. He offered to sell me 100 at $12 each. I scoffed. Now he's laughing all the way to the bank!
Strangerland
Really? How? Did they panic and sell when it had a minor drop in price? I have a hard time seeing how anyone up until now could have lost money on bitcoin unless they grossly mismanaged it and/or panicked. It's been on a consistent climb upwards in value basically since it was released, so only someone extremely bad with investments could have lost a small fortune at this point. Conversely, pretty much anyone who has invested in it until this point will have made money - there just have not been opportunities to lose money yet.
mmwkdw
I guess they could have had their bitcoins stolen in one of the many heists by Hackers over the past few years.
Strangerland
I doubt it - the poster said they 'know many that have fallen for BITCOIN and have lost small fortunes'. Not many people have actually been hacked. Very few in fact.
I think the poster was likely just blustering, without thinking through that it's pretty easy to point out the flaw in their theory.
maybeperhapsyes
I just got a "wallet"
I know zero about bitcoin.
A well meaning friend deposited 0.1 of a bitcoin into my account.
I'm on the rollercoaster guys!
Strangerland
Nice guy, considering that's around $1750ish right now. Very well meaning friend indeed.
You wouldn't have just made that up, right?