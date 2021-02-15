Bitcoin pulls back from brink of $50,000

Bitcoin pulled back from a record high on Monday and other cryptocurrencies slipped, as investors took profits from a record-breaking rally that had pushed bitcoin close to $50,000.
Bitcoin fell as much as 5.6% to $45,914 in Asian trading hours after having posting a record peak of $49,714.66 on Sunday, while rival crypto ethereum slid more than 8%.
Once on the fringes of finance, bitcoin is fast gaining legitimacy as an asset class and has leapt 20% in the week since electric carmaker Tesla Inc announced it had $1.5 billion in bitcoin and would accept the currency as payment.
It is up more than 60% for the year to date and has gained more than 1,100% since hitting a one-year low last March.
"There's this unadulterated wave of big players (buying) that has continued to push the price higher," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. "We might be seeing one or two big funds just cashing out," he said.
"The big question is: OK, you want to buy the pullback, but how big is the pullback that we are talking about?"
Besides Tesla's investment, Bank of NY Mellon last week said it formed a new unit to help clients own and trade digital assets.
Bloomberg reported on Saturday that Morgan Stanley's investment arm is weighing a bet on bitcoin.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Burning Bush
It's all a huge pump by printed Tether.
It's not real money buying bitcoin.
One of the biggest exchanges issues it's own "stablecoin" called Tether, which they claim is fully backed by USD.
It's not, they just print Tethers at will and buy bitcoin with it, artificially pumping up the price... in the short term.
The people selling now are walking away rich, the people buying will regret it.
Mr Kipling
Don't be the one holding the baby when the bubble goes pop!
ArtistAtLarge
I came to say the same thing Mr. Kipling.
theFu
Maybe I should sell 1 bc?
PharaohChromium
Just a matter of days before it crosses over 50k. No doubt. If its a bubble, if its the Tether conspiracy, why are the amounts of wallets increasing? Why is Visa, Mastercard, Tesla, Paypal, JP Morgan et al. buying and showing continued interest? Digital payments will take over in due time. Don't be left behind. I'll surely be downvoted for even being pro-btc, which is fine. But if you have even a tiny degree of interest, do your research. This year will be amazing for the cryptocurrency space and any others spreading FUD are simply uneducated on the matter.
PharaohChromium
https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2021/02/03/visa-reveals-bitcoin-and-crypto-banking-roadmap-amid-race-to-reach-network-of-70-million/?sh=203ca02d401c
https://www.forbes.com/sites/haileylennon/2021/02/12/bitcoin-welcomes-tesla-mastercard-bny-mellon-venmo-to-the-cryptocurrency-party/?sh=740cbcd8123e
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/11/investing/mastercard-bitcoin-bny-mellon/index.html
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/tesla-just-bought-%241.5-billion-worth-of-bitcoin.-is-apple-next-2021-02-13