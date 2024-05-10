Bread recalled in Japan after 'rat remains' found in some loaves

Loaves of bread have been taken off store shelves in Japan after the remains of “a small animal” believed to be a rat were found.
Production of the bread was halted at a Tokyo factory, with 104,000 packages being recalled, according to Pasco Shikishima Corp.
The company apologized and promised compensation.
“We will do our utmost to strengthen our quality controls so that this will never happen again. We ask for your understanding and your cooperation,” it said in a statement this week.
Japanese media reports said at least two people who bought the bread in Gunma Prefecture complained to the company about finding a rodent in the bread.
The bread had been sold in various areas, including Ibaraki, Niigata, Kanagawa, Fukushima, Aomori and Tokyo, according to Pasco.
The company, based in Nagoya city, Aichi Prefecture, also makes rolls, bagels and muffins.
Japan boasts relatively high food safety standards. But the nation has been rocked by food woes recently, including 1,000 schoolchildren sickened by milk and two people who got sick after eating steak at a restaurant, both earlier this month.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
21 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Here’s a link to an article that provides the date and code of the affected breads.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/1345f6e7d204cf6fc3bf2bd8427b5310c2e86621
Gene Hennigh
Rat remains? Oh, crumbs. (Glad someone caught it.)
tamanegi
Come on JT. This story is already two days old.
OssanAmerica
Rather disgusring. But could have been much worse. Glad they caught it though.
TokyoOldMan
@AsiamN7 - what’s the correct URL ?
tora
The first sentence of the paragraph presents an incongruity. While it starts by stating that Japan boasts relatively high food safety standards, it then introduces incidents that suggest otherwise, creating a contradiction (ChatGBT).
And just stick to reporting the facts, Kyodo.
TokyoOldMan
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20240509/p2a/00m/0li/008000c
try that instead
check the date and site code:
Speed
Might have to pass on the Pasco.
UAfan
oishii so.
give half price stickers in it like seiru...
kurisupisu
Errr no,Japan has seen it’s fair share of food poisoning outbreaks and meddling with food quality, mixing old in with the new.
Presently, I know of a case where the hospitalized patient was affected by bacteria laden fish eggs causing acute food poisoning.
I’ve also been poisoned myself which was memorable as I threw up in an express train.
リッチ
The amount of rat and insects people eat in store bought food is amazing. When you don’t cook yourself do you really need to see this. I’d say it’s normal. Rats are everywhere here.
garypen
The perception of "Made in Japan" quality has sure been taking a hit these last few years.
wallace
Like most countries, Japan has food contamination regulations about allowable insect and fecal contamination. All foods have a degree of contamination.
nandakandamanda
Was it a mouse, or definitely a rat, I wonder?
nandakandamanda
OK, just found out it was parts of a small black rat, a ‘kuma nezumi’, rattus rattus.
garypen
What "degree of contamination" would you place "dead rat"?
wallace
garypen
wallace
The batch of bread was withdrawn. But there are contaminations in foods.
garypen
I can't be the only one to whom this old Monty Python sketch immediately came to mind:
https://youtu.be/WayenNqD24c
Anonymous
Rat parts? Miracle of the fishy loaves.
BRS
Rocked, Yuri Kageyama? Hardly.
WatanabeBuddha
Japan DOES have high food standards. If you want to see low food standards then try China or even the US (milk in America is horribly full of chemicals). However there has been a failure of enforcement recently but the quality of food still remains higher than that of most Anglophone countries.