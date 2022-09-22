Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Currency
The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo Photo: AP file
business

Central banks worldwide tighten policies to cool inflation

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive in using interest rate hikes to cool inflation that is battering both households and businesses this year. This week, central banks from Asia to England followed suit to varying degrees and using different economic tools to tame rising prices that are not isolated to the U.S.

Following are actions taken Thursday, and also earlier this week, by central banks globally:

Turkey: The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered the benchmark rate by 1 percentage point, to 12%. The lira was trading around 18.38 against the dollar, weakening further than the previous record low of 18.36 in December.

United Kingdom: The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years. The bank matched its half-point increase last month - the biggest in 27 years - to bring its benchmark rate to 2.25%.

Japan: The Bank of Japan left its benchmark lending rate at minus 0.1% and its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged, but it later intervened in the market to stem the yen's decline against the U.S. dollar, which has been rising against other currencies because of the aggressive actions of the Fed.

Philippines: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is hiking its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%. The corresponding lending rate is going up by the same amount, meaning it's reached 4.75%.

Switzerland: The Swiss National Bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate. The Swiss rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, ending several years of negative interest rates.

Norway: The Norges Bank raised its key policy interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 2.25%.

Sweden: Sweden's central bank on Tuesday raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point. The bank raised its policy rate to 1.75% and said it will keep tightening over the next six months as it tries to bring inflation back to its target of 2%.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Headline should read, "Central banks worldwide, except one, tighten policies to cool inflation"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog