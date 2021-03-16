Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Core machinery orders fall 4.5% in January

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's core machinery orders fell 4.5% in January from the previous month, down for the first time in four months, government data showed on Monday.

The reading compared with a 5.5% decline seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.5% in January, versus a 0.2% drop expected by economists, the data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel