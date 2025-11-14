 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Customer info of Muji operator may have leaked due to cyberattack

0 Comments
TOKYO

Muji brand store operator Ryohin Keikaku Co said Friday its customer information may have been leaked due to a recent cyberattack on Askul Corp, which provides logistics services to the retailer.

Ryohin Keikaku said names, addresses, phone numbers and order details of customers who shopped via its online shopping site may have been compromised. It has halted service of its internet store since Oct 19, when Japanese online retailer Askul said it suffered a ransomware attack.

Askul also said Friday customer information from companies that use its logistic services may have been leaked due to the cyberattack, warning against fraudulent e-mails that exploit the leaked information.

The internet shopping sites of department store chain operator Sogo & Seibu Co and retailer The Loft Co were also affected by the attack. However, the two companies said that, as of Friday, Askul had reported no confirmed customer information leakage.

Askul has suspended online orders and shipping operations, confirming the leakage of customer information. A hacker group believed to be Russian has claimed responsibility for the attack.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog