Data cheating worries spread to Tokyo Skytree, Olympic buildings

The landmark Tokyo Skytree tower, facilities for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and more government offices are among the nearly 1,000 buildings using earthquake shock absorbers produced by KYB Corp, which admitted cheating quality inspection data for more than a decade, officials said Wednesday.
The day after yet another quality control scandal by a Japanese company came to light, building owners across the country began checking their properties to see if they have KYB products installed and whether their inspection data can be trusted.
The Tokyo Skytree operator said it uses a KYB system for absorption and control during a seismic event and is now checking whether more devices manufactured by the company are used at the 634-meter tower in the Japanese capital's east.
The Metropolitan Government said its Nos. 1 and 2 buildings, as well as the Olympics Aquatics Center and Ariake Arena to be used for 2020 games, use KYB products, and it is looking into the possibility of their data being falsified.
While the Tokyo-based industrial component manufacturer has not disclosed the names of the 986 buildings using its products, they were already found to have been installed at the Osaka, Kanagawa and Nagano prefectural government buildings and the Yokohama city government building as well as a Nagoya University facility.
Osaka Gov Ichiro Matsui blasted KYB for installing "defective products" at the prefectural building and demanded compensation and replacement of the devices.
"It shows a decline in corporate ethics. I want (the company) to recognize that data falsification could put people's lives at risk," he told reporters.
Kanagawa prefectural government said it had 16 KYB products installed between March and October last year when it underwent a major renovation and will check whether they need to be replaced.
In the latest quality data fabrication scandal to hit Japan, at least eight inspectors were found to have been involved in altering data on seismic absorber products, according to sources close to the matter.
KYB and a subsidiary are believed to have cheated data between January 2003 and September this year on two types of oil dampers at their plants in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, and in the city of Kani, Gifu Prefecture, in central Japan. The data falsification was carried out over that period of time by inspectors who verbally informed each other of the practice, ensuring it continued.
The eight workers' signatures were found in records with falsified inspection data which likely affected apartments, hospitals and government buildings across Japan, according to the sources.
KYB, a manufacturer of shock absorbers also used in cars and trains, operates in 24 countries, according to its website. It holds the biggest share of the hydraulic oil damper market in Japan.
Although the infrastructure ministry said there was no risk that the affected buildings could collapse, even if they are hit by a quake at the top of Japan's seismic intensity scale, it plans to order 88 makers of quake absorption devices in the country to report by year-end whether similar misconduct occurred.
The sources said the infrastructure ministry inspected the KYB subsidiary's Tsu plant on Oct 10 in line with the building standards law.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Wednesday the ministry will thoroughly implement measures to ensure safety at the affected buildings and prevent similar cases.
By setting up an external commission to probe the issue, KYB aims to fully investigate its misconduct by the end of the year. The company has also said it will replace the affected devices.
KYB President Yasusuke Nakajima told a press conference Tuesday he will judge managerial responsibilities based on the external assessment.
In 2015, a similar data fabrication scandal involving Toyo Tire & Rubber Co affected 154 buildings that had installed the company's earthquake shock absorbers.© KYODO
30 Comments
miyakojimadan
Wow. You have to wonder how these people slept well at night knowing that they were potentially putting people's lives at risk. It's unthinkable to me.
HollisBrown
They need to start sending people to prison for this kind of thing.
It’s an absolute scandal that once again puts thousands of lives at risk.
papigiulio
Yeah very reassuring.
So we have a country with an image of great quality. Enforced due to employees working hard and long hours well into the night, yet in the end nothing was achieved because they needed to falsify data. Another reason why overtime in Japan has no meaning.
Alex Einz
maybe I misunderstand something, but this is the company that produces specifically shock absorbers., which is the core of tall building surviving an earthquake ... how then this statement is true "infrastructure ministry said there was no risk that the affected buildings could collapse, even if they are hit by a quake at the top of Japan's seismic intensity scale"
Alex Einz
if no need for these devices to sustain earthquake , then what are they needed for in the first place?
smithinjapan
Well, this changes things. The word is now out that if a massive quake hits while you're in or around SkyTree, you cannot have faith that it is safe, simply cause a government that insisted it was BEFORE knowing this says "Trust me" once again now that it is proven the company lied about defective products. And with SkyTree being something the government likes to tout to overseas travellers and as a symbol of Japan and its growth, it sounds less appealing when you take into account said growth is defective, and the symbol of Japan is defect. Perhaps, for that alone, we may actually see some real punishment for these greedy people.
HollisBrown
@papigiulio
Absolutely. It’s ridiculous isn’t it.
Its just yet another example of what I call ‘fake Japan’ (that for some reason is always modded out). On the surface everything is great, but scratch a little below and things are very different.
Im sure there’ll be another example in tomorrow’s news.
ksteer
Likely because that even though they falsified some data it doesnt necessarily mean the anti-shake systems are inherently dangerous, or that they even failed the required standards testing. It could very well be that they just inflated the numbers on the percentage of how well it cut down on shaking. Instead of the tested 65% reduction they could say its 70% reduction and that would still be considered falsifying data.
I dont think a lot of people realize that quite honestly every company that has over 1000 employees anywhere in the world does this exact same thing. You're idea of safety and quality is an illusion regardless of the product/industry/etc. Take diesel-gate, or the apple throttling-gate for example. All it takes is one bad seed in the quality control area of a company and the whole thing can come falling down pretty quickly.
The reason we're seeing a lot of companies specifically come to light lately is because of the federal government response to the steel scandals. In that they're actually doing something about it. If this sort of investigation was to go on in the US and target large manufacturing companies you can bet you'd see a TON more companies falsifying data.
HollisBrown
The same way that government officials had the audacity to insist ‘there has been no meltdown’ in Fukushima after the tsunami, when in fact there had been.
They aren’t going to admit that there is a fundamental problem with the foundations that means the whole thing needs to be taken down. They’d never rebuild it in time for the Olympics.
Alex Einz
well thats one tower I am not going up on again...
Alex80
Well, I see many people very afraid about the quality of the things in Japan here, and many of these users live there. If they don't trust the Country, their lives will be horrible. They should move to a Country where they think companies are never involved in any scandal, and they are sure the quality control is always perfect. Plus, they should protest in the streets, and ask for every government in the world to boycott Japanese products, and to buy the superior Korean, Chinese and American products. They are safe.
They could live in a Country like Denmark, that is known for its quality of life and transparency. Yeah, I know about the huge Danske Bank scandal, that could trigger a financial debacle in the whole EU, but it's Denmark, not for example a Country with a bad reputation like Italy. We can trust Denmark anyway, right?
Redtail Swift
Okay, maybe a few inspectors lied. They probably got a little money on the side. Perhaps we don't need to worry. ;-) Look what is says on their website: From advanced hydraulic technology to electronics, KYB products support comfort and safety in all industries.
See! You are safe! They do cars, motorcycles, pretty much everything around you. Have a look at their website and you'll start feeling safe again in no time. You can go about your lives as normal.
Bwahahahahahahahaa
Alex Einz
@Alex80 you not making much sense, nobody said everything is bad ,but neither is everything peachy... the solution is not sticking head in the sand but forcing to rebuild,repent and dish out punishments that encourage better practices.
sf2k
Wow, the tourist symbol of its might resting on lies and falsified data. This is huge, both figuratively and physically. But it didn't need to be this way and I am genuinely concerned for building code throughout Japan as well as the upcoming Olympics. It's a rush job so what corners were cut there?
If there was a more investigative news media not constrained by law by the government these crimes may have come to light earlier. This is why it's important to have a free press, to hold power to account
marcelito
Although the infrastructure ministry said there was no risk that the affected buildings could collapse, even if they are hit by a quake at the top of Japan's seismic intensity scale,
But of course government bureaucrats and the company fatcats would say that...until something does collapse and then it will be the case of deep bows, mooshiwake arimasens and it was a " once in a lifetime event that nobody could predict" once again. Rinse and repeat.
Alex80
@Alex Einz: Why do you think I am not making any sense? How can you live in a Country where you consider everything fake? There are high quality Countries where you can feel safe. Plus, you should buy only American, Korean and Chinese products, so you can live peacefully, since they are really superior.
Alex Einz
@alex80 you still not making any sense...
Alex80
I thought Trump had started a trade war, only for economic advantages. But I am starting to see why he is right. He wants to protect American consumers by bad quality Japanese products, that are really bad, probably the worst in the market, considering all these scandals. Finally I am able to see why many Americans support Trump, and I changed my mind. Their market had been flooded FOR DECADES with mediocre Japanese products, whose quality is actually worse also than Chinese and Korean goods, and this made Japanese rich, while the Americans were forced to buy Japanese crap. Finally, Japan true face has been exposed, and I can understand why people need to buy American products, or at least, Chinese and Korean. Japan deserves diplomatic isolation, more than North Korea. It cheated the whole world for almost one century with horrible products, despite they looked good.
lesenfant
And no one will go to jail.
Bow.
Move on.
Yubaru
There needs to be a better explanation of just what data was falsified and better reporting about how or if it would matter when the next earthquake hits.
BertieWooster
One big quake and Shinjuku's going to collapse like a house of cards.
Laguna
Right. It's probably no big deal. Except that, as a company involved in products concerning user safety, you NEVER FALSIFY DATA.
Wallace Fred
LIES!!!!!! Japan makes BEST products (galaxy wide sarcasm)
md2009
How many instances of negligence, corruption, fraud and misfeaaance will it take for Japanese people to take to the streets? In the light of Fukushima (on a greater scale) and now this and no doubt other cover ups that affect security and safety yet to be uncovered, should Japan really be holding the Olympic Games? Of course my question is rhetorical - it is going ahead full steam but can Japan guarantee that its Olympic facilities are all earthquake resistant to the highest standards? Few are ever held accountable, and yet the world’s athletes are about to trust their lives to Japanese governance standards. And by the way, are Japanese ambulances fitted with defibrillators yet? Or are they still glorified taxis? I hope that athletes can at least expect fully equipped ambulances when they arrive - that was certainly not the case a few years ago when I lived in Japan. You could be dying in an ambulance waiting for a hospital to receive you, with no-one able to provide life support in the meantime. So much is accepted in Japan. by its wonderful tolerant people who definitely deserve more.
Do the hustle
Oh, good grief! It just never ends! How many construction companies have come under fire for falsified data and sub-standard materials and workmanship in recent years. There was another one a few years ago where they had built over 30 condominiums with less steel reinforcement in them. They did it to scam the owners and pocketed the cash. A dozen or so of the condos were deemed unsafe and condemned. What are they gonna do about the Sky Tree? Will it be closed until it is fixed? Can it be fixed or will it be condemned too? The lack of scruples in Japanese companies is absolutely disgusting!
Laila Kholoussi
Does anybody remember the Aneha scandal. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architectural_forgery_in_Japan
thepersoniamnow
Hey guys, just the fact that Japan Inc is admitting this and not covering it up is progress. I’m sure this happens all over the world in all kinds of places...we are humans after all.
Akie
thepersoniamnow, you are cheating again: mistakes are not the same as crimes. Cheating is criminal, as simple as that.
Alex80
They should replace those parts with South Korean, Chinese, or American parts. There's no point to replace them with parts made by the same company or by other Japanese companies.
Akie
日本，a beautiful name by Chinese ancestors 2000 years ago, meaning where the sun rises, may soon has to be renamed, if lies continue to rise.